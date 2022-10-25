Verdi's DON CARLO to Return to the Metropolitan Opera in November

Verdi's sweeping historical tragedy Don Carlo will return to the Metropolitan Opera for nine performances of the four-act Italian version November 3-December 3, 2022, following the successful company premiere of the five-act French version last season.

The opera demands an exemplary sextet of principal artists, and tenor Russell Thomas leads this all-star cast. Thomas sings Don Carlo at the Met for the first time, 17 years after his Met debut in the same work, then in the role of the Royal Herald. Many cast members are also making noteworthy Met role debuts, including sopranos Eleonora Buratto and Angela Meade as Elisabetta di Valois, mezzo-soprano Yulia Matochkina as Eboli, baritone Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, and bass GÃ¼nther GroissbÃ¶ck as Filippo II. Bass-baritone John Relyea reprises his role as the Grand Inquisitor.

Buratto returns this season after singing Cio-Cio-San in Puccini's Madama Butterfly at the Met for the first time last spring. Matochkina, who made her Met debut last season as Maddalena in Verdi's Rigoletto, has previously sung Eboli at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and the New National Theatre in Tokyo. Mattei will also star in the title role in Ivo van Hove's new production of Mozart's Don Giovanni at the Met later this season.

Maestro Carlo Rizzi returns to conduct this epic opera about doomed love during the Spanish Inquisition. David McVicar's staging offers a profound look at the intersection of the personal and the political spheres in Verdi's longest and most ambitious opera.

Don Carlo Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The November 3, 15, and 30, 2022 performances of Don Carlo will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. A fall performance of Don Carlo will also be rebroadcast on February 18, 2023, over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the November 3, 2022, performance will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For More Information

For further details on Don Carlo including casting by date, please click here.