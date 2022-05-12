Vancouver Opera Announces 2022-2023 Season

Vancouver Opera has announced the 2022-2023 season. Returning to the Vancouver Opera stage after 28 years is The Pearl Fishers in October. A company premiere alights the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with ethereal magic in A Midsummer Night's Dream in February. Concluding the season is the long-awaited return of a legend with Wagner's The Flying Dutchman.

"We are thrilled to announce Vancouver Opera's 2022-2023 season which will include three full-scale productions, all centred on the theme of love," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "The 2022-2023 season will see the return of two beloved operas for our Vancouver Opera patrons along with an incredible, fantastical company premiere which is sure to entice a new audience who loves theatrical magic."

Opening the 2022-2023 season is The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet, directed by Rachel Peake with Conductor Kamna Gupta. Last seen on the Vancouver Opera stage 28 years ago, this opera focuses on the love of friendship set against lush orchestrations and melodies.

In February, join Vancouver Opera for the company premiere of A Midsummer Night's Dream by Benjamin Britten, directed by Aria Umezawa with Conductor Jacques Lacombe, based on Shakespeare's fantastical story of love triangles and mistaken identities.

Concluding the season and last seen on the Vancouver Opera stage in 2000, The Flying Dutchman by Richard Wagner returns with its tragic tale of love and sacrifice. Directed by Brian Deedrick with Conductor Leslie Dala.

Adds Wright, "we have chosen these three works to celebrate and honour our audiences' love of opera. These productions will feature world class directors and conductors working alongside our amazing orchestra, chorus and celebrated vocal talent. It is the perfect season to fall in love with opera all over again."

Single tickets go on sale August 15, 2022. For more information about the 2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.