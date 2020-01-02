VIDEO: Met Opera's MANON To Air On PBS This Weekend

This Sunday at 12 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), season 14 of Great Performances at the Met premieres with Massenet's French tale, Manon. Soprano Lisette Oropesa stars as Manon, alongside tenor Michael Fabiano as Chevalier des Grieux, and Artur Ruciński (Lescaut), Brett Polegato (de Brétigny), Kwangchul Youn (Comte des Grieux) and Carlo Bosi (Guillot de Morfontaine). Maurizio Benini conducts.

Celebrate 2020 with Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2020, hosted by Hugh Bonneville and conducted by GRAMMY Award-winner Andris Nelsons, which is now available to stream on pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

The program celebrates Beethoven's 250th anniversary with the composer's Selections of Contredanses and visits to the Beethoven museum, Musikverein's archives, which house the largest collection of Beethoven manuscripts in the world and more led by host Hugh Bonneville.





