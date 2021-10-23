Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at the Metropolitan Opera

pixeltracker

Watch preview of the Prelude to Act I

Oct. 23, 2021  

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg is making a triumphant return to the Metropolitan Opera stage for the first time in seven years. Conductor Antonio Pappano will lead renowned baritone Michael Volle as the wise cobbler Hans Sachs and sensational soprano Lise Davidsen-returning following her highly praised 2019 company debut-as Eva. Klaus Florian Vogt and Johannes Martin Kränzle will join them as Walther von Stolzing and Beckmesser respectfully.

Find a sneak peek of the production's final dress rehearsal below.

VIDEO: First Look at Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at the Metropolitan Opera
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Rent Magnet
Rent Magnet
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Book of Mormon Recycled Tote
Book of Mormon Recycled Tote

More Hot Stories For You

  • Armin Van Buuren's Romanian Solo Show At Sound Of Bucharest Postponed To 2022
  • FLYING CARPET CHILDREN FESTIVAL Returns This October
  • 25th Istanbul Theatre Festival to Take Place This October and November
  • Barista Releases OPEN SESAME VOLUME 3