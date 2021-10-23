VIDEO: First Look at Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at the Metropolitan Opera

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg is making a triumphant return to the Metropolitan Opera stage for the first time in seven years. Conductor Antonio Pappano will lead renowned baritone Michael Volle as the wise cobbler Hans Sachs and sensational soprano Lise Davidsen-returning following her highly praised 2019 company debut-as Eva. Klaus Florian Vogt and Johannes Martin Kränzle will join them as Walther von Stolzing and Beckmesser respectfully.

Find a sneak peek of the production's final dress rehearsal below.