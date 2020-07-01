The Metropolitan Opera Will Stream RUSALKA as Part of its Free Student Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In addition to its nightly filmed productions, the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program.

This week's stream is a 2017 performance of Antonín Dvořák and Jaroslav Kvapil's 1901 opera Rusalka.

Sir Mark Elder conducts the performance, which is staged by Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) and stars Kristine Opolais, Brandon Jovanovich, Eric Owens, Jamie Barton and Katarina Dalayman.

The stream becomes available at 5pm on July 1 at https://www.metopera.org/discover/education/free-student-streams/available-5pm-wednesday/.

The videos stay live for 48 hours, and include supplemental materials.

