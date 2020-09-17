The Met Announces Week 28 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

'All Puccini' week includes La Rondine, La Fanciulla del West, and Madama Butterfly.

The Met has announced a specially-curated "All Puccini" week for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes La Rondine with Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna, La Fanciulla del West with Deborah Voigt and Marcello Giordani, and Turandot with Christine Goerke in the title role.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, September 21 - Puccini's La Rondine

Conducted by Marco Armiliato; starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey. From January 10, 2009.

Tuesday, September 22 - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. From January 8, 2011.

Wednesday, September 23 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt. From March 5, 2016.

Thursday, September 24 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. From on March 7, 2009.

Friday, September 25 - Puccini's Tosca

Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić. From January 27, 2018.

Saturday, September 26 - Puccini's Turandot

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. From October 12, 2019.

Sunday, September 27 - Puccini's La Bohème

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, Quinn Kelsey, Oren Gradus, and Paul Plishka. From April 5, 2008

