The Met Announces Two-Week Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams, Featuring LE NOZZE DI FIGARO, RUSALKA and More

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company's website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes a week of Epic Rivalries and an all-Renée Fleming week.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 43- Epic Rivalries

Monday, January 4 - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, Carlo Bosi, Ambrogio Maestri, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 12, 2019.

Tuesday, January 5 - Rossini's La Donna del Lago

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From March 14, 2015.

Wednesday, January 6 - Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 16, 2016.

Thursday, January 7 - Bellini's I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. From January 6, 2007.

Friday, January 8 - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Pagliacci: Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 25, 2015.

Saturday, January 9 - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda

Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From January 19, 2013.

Sunday, January 10 - Verdi's Il Trovatore

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 30, 2011.

Week 44- Renée Fleming Week

Monday, January 11 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. From November 11, 1998.

Tuesday, January 12 - Massenet's Thaïs

Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. From December 20, 2008.

Wednesday, January 13 - R. Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, Eric Cutler, Thomas Allen, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. From January 9, 2010.

Thursday, January 14 - Rossini's Armida

Starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, John Osborn, Barry Banks, and Kobie van Rensburg, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. From May 1, 2010.

Friday, January 15 - R. Strauss's Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. From April 23, 2011.

Saturday, January 16 - Handel's Rodelinda

Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 3, 2011.

Sunday, January 17 - Dvořák's Rusalka

Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From February 8, 2014.