'Tangos from Faraway' Will Stream From The National Opera Center

In addition to performing his own Piano Silhouettes, Lifchitz will play and comment on works by American composers.

May. 19, 2021  
Pianist Max Lifchitz steps into summer with a virtual recital featuring piano works infused with rhythms and harmonies often found in popular dance and music.

Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., the event will take place on Monday afternoon May 24. It will start at 4 PM (EST) and end around 5:30 PM.

It will be streamed live through the National Opera Center YouTube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ


In addition to performing his own Piano Silhouettes, Lifchitz will play and comment on the following works by American composers: Joel Chadabe's The Long Ago and Far Away Tango; Stefan Wolpe's Tango; Brian Banks' Piano Sonata No. 4; Robert Martin's Three Love-Ghost Tangos; Katherine Hoover's Toccata; and Allen Schulz's Jade Dance.

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.



For details about North/South Consonance's activities please visit http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp


