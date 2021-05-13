THE ART OF BEING OSCAR Premieres on OperaWire This Weekend

OperaWire presents premiere of American composer Georgia Shreve's The Art of Being Oscar, an original work about Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde. Recorded this season, the just over one and half hour video features performances by a distinguished cast from the operatic and Broadway stages.

"It is an honor to have 'The Art of Being Oscar' debut on OperaWire," stated Ms. Shreve. This past season with the pandemic forcing the closure of arts organizations worldwide, music has been constant source of inspiration. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share this work during this time."

New York-based American composer Georgia Shreve is a respected contemporary artist. As a composer, Shreve's creative voice, passion for music, words, and visual imagery, combined with her interest in poignant, timeless themes and exploring the nature of relationships, has resulted in a growing body of compelling, dynamic works for orchestra, voice, and small ensemble. Her settings of original texts and texts by renowned poets and writers have been presented by American Opera Projects, as well as performed by the Manhattan Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, and singers and musicians who regularly perform on top orchestral, operatic, Off-Broadway and Broadway stages. Having had her music performed at Carnegie Hall's Weill and Zankel Halls, Cami Hall, Steinway Hall, and National Sawdust in New York City and at the UK's Royal Over-Seas League in London, two of Georgia Shreve's original works will next debut at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in a multi-media concert this coming fall on October 10, 2021.

A versatile, triple threat, Shreve's interests not only are in music, but span the written word and film. Several of her plays and musicals have been performed at New York's Daryl Roth 2, Heckscher Theater, and Theatre Row. Her Rock opera, Love Sick, and her musical, Dialogues of the Travelers, both debuted at National Sawdust to sold out runs. Shreve's talent has been acknowledged publicly: The New York Times praised her setting of TS Eliot's The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock as "expansive, psychologically pointed"; her Piano Quartet won First Prize in the Contemporary Recording Society's Competition; her short story, "The Countess of M-" won the Stanford Magazine Fiction Award; and her poetry and writing has been published in magazines including Poetry, New Yorker, New Republic, and New Criterion. Her screenplay "Homes" was a top ten finalist in Creative Screenwriting's AAA Screenplay Contest, a Quarter Finalist in the Writer's Network Screenplay Competition, American Zoetrope Screenplay Contest, and Fade In Magazine Screenplay Competition, and "Western Waters" was a Quarter Finalist in the Writer's Network Screenplay Competition. Georgia Shreve has studied composition with composer / conductor / pianist Dr. Howard Cass. She also earned degrees from Stanford, Brown, and Columbia in in Creative Writing, Literature and Philosophy. www.ideationproductions.com