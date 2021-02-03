Stream DIE FLEDERMAUS ZU HAUS An International Opera For The Lockdown Age

From Cyprus to Singapore, Vienna to California, over 35 people have joined from 7 different time zones to rehearse and record an opera for the lockdown generation.

Theatres shut, concerts cancelled, all creativity hanging by a thread, 2020 seemed a cold and miserable affair. In this creative wilderness, an idea sparked for a virtual production of a beloved opera.

"Theatre has always had the power to reach out and connect with people, and we were so disheartened to think there would be a year without it. We decided we had to keep this community spirit alive. We also knew that, amongst all the hardship, 2020 provided opportunities as well. From the safety of our homes, we could still come together and produce a trans-continental performance, uniting people from every corner of the world." Christina Krawec, Co-Creator and Musical Director.

A creative team was formed, auditions were held and soon a group of artists were working on a Die Fledermaus for the 2020s. Recorded in the original German with English subtitles, in bedrooms and living rooms across the world, this raucous operetta is perfect to warm the cockles on a winter evening.

"It is an absolute joy to work with singers, musicians and creatives from all across the world, and what better opera to work on than Die Fledermaus! This romantic comedy, where the complacent are pranked and the underfoot triumph, is the perfect distraction. It has been so rewarding to direct this dazzling and delightful show, allowing no obstacle to stand in the way of creativity." Alex Kirstukas, Director.

Now it is time for you to join us and raise money for Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund, an excellent charity supporting musicians and music industry workers through these difficult times. Check out our teaser trailer and visit our website for more details.

Streaming 27th February 2021, 7.00pm GMT on YouTube.