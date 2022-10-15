Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Regents Opera to Present RING CYCLE This November

The production opens November 13th.

Register for Opera News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 15, 2022  

Regents Opera to Present RING CYCLE This November Regents Opera will present Wagner's Das Rheingold on 13th, 17th and 19th November at The Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall, Covent Garden. Tickets are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203473®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketsource.co.uk%2Fregents-opera?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Opening on November 13th, Regents Opera sets a new bar for Fringe Opera Companies in 2022 with its new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle, performed in the round at The Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall, Covent Garden.

Conductor/arranger Ben Woodward and director Caroline Staunton bring a fresh version of Wagner's classic which has been artfully arranged down from almost 90 orchestral musicians to an 18 piece orchestra. This ground-breaking production will see an exciting cast including Holden Madagame as Mime, take to the stage for three performances of Das Rheingold on November 13th, 17th, and 19th.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Princeton Symphony Orchestra to Present Rossini's IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA at 2023 Princeton Festival OperaPrinceton Symphony Orchestra to Present Rossini's IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA at 2023 Princeton Festival Opera
October 14, 2022

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present a new production of Gioachino Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) as the centerpiece of its Princeton Festival to be held June 9-25, 2023.
Center for Contemporary Opera and National Sawdust to Present WE, THE INNUMERABLE WorkshopCenter for Contemporary Opera and National Sawdust to Present WE, THE INNUMERABLE Workshop
October 14, 2022

The Center for Contemporary Opera's (CCO) Fortieth Season will continue with We, The Innumerable by the Iranian composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh and the librettist Lisa Flanagan.  The workshop premiere of this one-act opera in concert form, takes place on Friday, October 21 at 7:30pm at National Sawdust.
Dr. Phillips Center to Present THE MAGIC FLUTE and More This OctoberDr. Phillips Center to Present THE MAGIC FLUTE and More This October
October 14, 2022

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will treat its guests with five shows this Halloween season, including theater, ballet and opera performances.
State Opera South Australia to Present National Tour of LOVE BURNS Beginning This MonthState Opera South Australia to Present National Tour of LOVE BURNS Beginning This Month
October 14, 2022

State Opera South Australia has announced the return of 'the honeymoon killers' in a two-month national tour of the hugely popular opera, Love Burns.
Anthony Roth Costanzo Stars As Dracula In East Coast Premiere Of LORD OF CRIES, November 19Anthony Roth Costanzo Stars As Dracula In East Coast Premiere Of LORD OF CRIES, November 19
October 13, 2022

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) and Odyssey Opera, two of today's leading innovators on the classical musical scene, present the East Coast premiere of John Corigliano and Mark Adamo's new opera The Lord of Cries. 