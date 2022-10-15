Regents Opera to Present RING CYCLE This November

Regents Opera will present Wagner's Das Rheingold on 13th, 17th and 19th November at The Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall, Covent Garden. Tickets are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203473®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketsource.co.uk%2Fregents-opera?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Opening on November 13th, Regents Opera sets a new bar for Fringe Opera Companies in 2022 with its new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle, performed in the round at The Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall, Covent Garden.

Conductor/arranger Ben Woodward and director Caroline Staunton bring a fresh version of Wagner's classic which has been artfully arranged down from almost 90 orchestral musicians to an 18 piece orchestra. This ground-breaking production will see an exciting cast including Holden Madagame as Mime, take to the stage for three performances of Das Rheingold on November 13th, 17th, and 19th.