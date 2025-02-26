Rainelle Krause Will Make Metropolitan Opera Debut in THE MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera has announced the company debut of soprano Rainelle Krause as the Queen of the Night in Mozart's beloved opera The Magic Flute. Krause, who has garnered international acclaim for her portrayal of this virtuosic role, will join the cast for performances of Julie Taymor's enchanting holiday production, with Ms. Krause set to sing 6 performances from December 18, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this iconic role that I deeply love to one of the most prestigious stages in the world." said Krause. "To make my Met debut in such a beloved production is an honor, and I can't wait to share in creating the magic with my colleagues for the New York audience."

Krause's interpretation of the Queen of the Night has been praised by critics worldwide. Opera Magazine described her performance at English National Opera as "formidable," with a "bright, ringing coloratura...enough to instill fear into any living being". The Guardian dubbed her voice "diamantine".

The soprano has previously performed the role at Royal Danish Opera, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, Staatsoper Berlin Unter den Linden, Nashville Opera, The Atlanta Opera and Les Arts, València, among others.

Erina Yashima will make her Met debut conducting the first performances of the run.

The Magic Flute will be presented in the 2025-2026 season in its family-friendly English-language abridged adaptation, running 115 minutes without an intermission.

