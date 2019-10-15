RIGOLETTO Opens Sarasota Opera Fall Season on November 1st

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:30pm, Sarasota Opera opens the 2019 Fall Season with Verdi's Rigoletto, one of the composer's greatest works. The riveting story follows the hunchback jester Rigoletto as he tries to shield his beautiful daughter Gilda from the evils of the world. When the licentious Duke of Mantua seduces her, Rigoletto is driven to plot a revenge which ends in tragedy. Rigoletto will have six performances through November 17, 2019. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the box office in person at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Baritone Marco Nisticò will reprise the title role of the vengeful court jester, which he sang with the company in 2012. The lustful Duke of Mantua will be portrayed by tenor William Davenport, returning after his critically hailed appearance in last season's comic double bill Rita and Susanna's Secret. Rigoletto's naive daughter Gilda will be performed by Hanna Brammer - the "captivating" (Herald Tribune) Pamina in 2019's production of The Magic Flute. Longtime Sarasota audience favorite Young Bok Kim returns to play the sinister assassin Sparafucile.

Sarasota Opera's traditionally staged Rigoletto is presented just as the great composer Verdi envisioned it, with Maestro DeRenzi - the only conductor in the world to have led every opera that Verdi ever wrote - at the podium. Stephanie Sundine will provide stage direction. Opera goers can gain fascinating insight by attending a pre-show introduction hosted by a member of the Sarasota Opera music staff. The talks will take place 45 minutes before curtain times for both evening and matinee performances. Each session is approximately 25 minutes and free to ticket holders.

When Rigoletto premiered in Venice in 1851 to a full house, the aria "La donna è mobile" was so popular that people were heard singing it in the streets the next morning. The melody is familiar throughout popular culture, from Super Bowl commercials to "Dancing with the Stars." And, there is perhaps no more famous operatic ensemble than the third act quartet "Bella figlia dell'amore."

Individual tickets are available online and in-person at the Sarasota Opera box office. Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 Season are still available. Become a 4 or 5-opera subscriber for the best savings on tickets and to secure the best seats. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit in person at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Photo by Rod Millington





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You