Preview of THE NIGHT FALLS to be Presented by The American Opera Project and The Center For Fiction

The American Opera Project has announced the second event in partnership with The Center for Fiction on "Note/Books", a series that features libretto readings (with musical excerpts) of new operas inspired by contemporary novels. The first event in the "Note/Books" series showcased Dana Spiotta's Eat The Document on March 11, 2020.

On May 13, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT, audiences will experience an early look at The Night Falls, a dance-driven blend of movement, opera, and musical theater with book and lyrics by Karen Russell (Swamplandia!, Orange World), music and lyrics by Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin), and choreographed and directed by Troy Schumacher (NYC Ballet). The one-hour event will be presented through The Center for Fiction's online event series platform and admission is free.

Directed by Troy Schumacher, the presentation will feature the premiere of two dance videos from a summer 2020 workshop of The Night Falls, as well as an in-depth look at the work's unique chronology from prose to opera to short story. Brooklyn Academy of Music's Executive Producer Emeritus Joseph V. Melillo will moderate.

MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND HERE: www.aopopera.org/events