Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Preview of THE NIGHT FALLS to be Presented by The American Opera Project and The Center For Fiction

On May 13, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT, audiences will experience an early look at The Night Falls, a dance-driven blend of movement, opera, and musical theater.

Apr. 28, 2021  
Preview of THE NIGHT FALLS to be Presented by The American Opera Project and The Center For Fiction

The American Opera Project has announced the second event in partnership with The Center for Fiction on "Note/Books", a series that features libretto readings (with musical excerpts) of new operas inspired by contemporary novels. The first event in the "Note/Books" series showcased Dana Spiotta's Eat The Document on March 11, 2020.

On May 13, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT, audiences will experience an early look at The Night Falls, a dance-driven blend of movement, opera, and musical theater with book and lyrics by Karen Russell (Swamplandia!, Orange World), music and lyrics by Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin), and choreographed and directed by Troy Schumacher (NYC Ballet). The one-hour event will be presented through The Center for Fiction's online event series platform and admission is free.

Directed by Troy Schumacher, the presentation will feature the premiere of two dance videos from a summer 2020 workshop of The Night Falls, as well as an in-depth look at the work's unique chronology from prose to opera to short story. Brooklyn Academy of Music's Executive Producer Emeritus Joseph V. Melillo will moderate.

MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND HERE: www.aopopera.org/events


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles
I AND YOU to be Presented by Syracuse Stage Photo

I AND YOU to be Presented by Syracuse Stage

San Francisco Ballet Schools Festival Returns in June With Virtual Program and Dinner Photo

San Francisco Ballet School's Festival Returns in June With Virtual Program and Dinner

UNRAVELLED Presented by Global Brain Health Institute Extended Through June Photo

UNRAVELLED Presented by Global Brain Health Institute Extended Through June

Pauline David-Saxs COTTONS TALE Up Next in Centenary Stage Companys WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS SERI Photo

Pauline David-Sax's COTTON'S TALE Up Next in Centenary Stage Company's WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS SERIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • A CHRISTMAS NIGHT DREAM Will Be Presented By National Theatret This Christmas
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • SWAN LAKE is Streaming For Free From Norway Opera
  • National Theatret Announces Theatre School on Teams