Portland Opera and All Classical Portland Partner to Offer Winter Wonderland Sing-Along & Holiday Favorites Karaoke

Portland Opera and All Classical Portland are teaming up this holiday season to share a Winter Wonderland Sing-Along that will be broadcast on All Classical Portland on December20th at 12pm PT.

This special 1-hour program will feature a variety of seasonal music and stories shared by All Classical Portland On-Air Hosts and special guest Soprano Karen Slack, Portland Opera's Artistic Co-Advisor.

Featuring sing-alongs from past years recorded in All Classical Portland's studios, the program is sure to warm listeners' hearts, in a holiday celebration that will bring communities together safely this holiday season.

Featured performers in the Winter Wonderland Sing-Along include countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and local artists: flutist Adam Eccleston, and pianist David Saffert. Highlights will include Pavarotti singing Adeste Fideles and Leontyne Price performing Ave Maria.

Complementing the Winter Wonderland Sing-Along broadcast, All Classical Portland and Portland Opera are offering on-demand music and lyrics so listeners and audiences can create their own sing-along at home, and join in the fun, karaoke-style, with an online songbook of holiday favorites recorded accompaniment by pianist David Saffert and lyrics online. Families locally and around the world will have everything they need to bring these holiday favorites to life at home. The recordings were created by Portland Opera and All Classical Portland and can be accessed on demand here:singalong.allclassical.org

Produced by All Classical Portland's Andrea Murray and hosted by Suzanne Nance, theWinter Wonderland Sing-Alongwill help friends and loved ones gather together safely from anywhere this season, and bring the joy and magic of the holidays to life in a one-of-a-kind family friendly event with something for everyone.

About All Classical Portland:All Classical Portland streams worldwide at allclassical.org and broadcasts on KQAC 89.9FM in Portland and Vancouver; KQOC 88.1 FM in Newport and Lincoln City; KGHR 88.1 FM in Hood River and The Dalles; KQHR 96.3 FM in the Gorge; KGMI 88.9 FM in Manzanita; 95.7 FM in Corvallis; and KSLC 90.3 FM in McMinnville