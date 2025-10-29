Portland Opera To Present LA BOHÈME At Keller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Opera will present Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème on November 15, 21, and 23, 2025, at the Keller Auditorium. Directed by Cara Consilvio, this grand opera centerpiece of the 2025–26 season tells a poignant story of love, art, and resilience set against the bohemian life of 19th-century Paris.

Renowned lyric soprano Hope Briggs stars as Mimi, opposite tenor Alok Kumar as Rodolfo. The production also features Katrina Galka and Aubry Ballarò alternating as Musetta, alongside the Portland Opera Chorus, Children’s Chorus, and Orchestra.

With its lush score and unforgettable arias, La Bohème explores the joys and heartbreaks of young love amid hardship. “Opera is essential to our community,” says Artistic Director Alfrelynn Roberts. “Each piece in this season—La Bohème, Everest, Fellow Travelers, The Majesty of the Spiritual, and Verdi’s Requiem—reflects love that endures despite resistance. In the end, love always prevails.”

Single tickets are on sale for all performances, and subscriptions for Portland Opera's 2025–26 season are still available, offering packages starting at $78 for three operas. For more information and to purchase subscriptions, visit portlandopera.org or call Patron Services at 503-241-1802.