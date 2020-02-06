Portland Opera Presents Vivaldi's BAJAZET

Portland Opera continues the 2019/20 season with a rare production of Vivaldi's pasticcio Bajazet. This production is a collaboration with Portland Baroque Orchestra, one of the country's largest period performance orchestras who specialize in the works of the Baroque and Classical eras.

Portland Opera is thrilled to welcome numerous artists to the company for the first time, including countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen as the emperor Tamerlano, contralto Avery Amereau as his fiancée Irene, soprano Kathleen Kim as Idapse, tenor John Marzano as Andronico, and conductor Erin Helyard. Bass-baritone Daniel Mobbs returns to the company as Bajazet, as does Portland Opera Resident Artist mezzo-soprano Camille Sherman as Asteria. Chas Rader-Shieber directs this new production, retelling the story of the capture of Ottoman emperor Bayezid I, by Tamerlane. Portland Opera will present five performances of Bajazet on March 20, 22, 24, 26, and 28 at the Newmark Theatre in downtown Portland, Oregon.

"Even as the walls seem to be crumbling around them, the characters of Bajazet live in a musical world of unparalleled beauty. As one culture is dismissed and destroyed by another, with a kind of cruelty that is both frightening and yet familiar, the personal and emotional lives of those in power are given a careful kind of examination by Vivaldi," says Stage Director Chas Rader-Shieber. "To witness the literal and figurative stripping away of the things that are held most dear, is a terrifying and moving experience."

The opera tells the story of Bajazet, Emperor of the Turks, who has been captured. His daughter, Asteria, plans to kill her father's captor, Tamerlano, who also wishes to marry her. Irene, a princess who loves Tamerlano, discovers the murder plot and intervenes. Andronico, an ally of Tamerlano, is in love with Asteria. Honor, forgiveness, and duty shine brightly in this muscular tale of conflict, love, and conquerors.

Bajazet is made possible by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Elk Cove Vineyards, and the Oregonian/Oregon Live. Portland Opera is grateful for the ongoing support of the Meyer Memorial Trust, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Regional Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Portland Opera is a member of OPERA America.

Performances take place at 7:30PM at the Newmark Theatre with the exception of the matinee on March 22, which begins at 2:00PM. One hour prior to each performance, audience members are invited to a pre-show lecture.

Bajazet will be sung in Italian with projected English translations.

Student rush tickets are available for performances of Bajazet. Call 503-241-1802 Monday through Friday from 10AM-5PM, or visit portlandopera.org, for more information. Portland Opera is proud to also work with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (vettix.org) to share tickets with U.S. Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families. In addition, a limited number of free tickets are available through My Discovery Pass, a program created by Multnomah County Library that offers access to local museums and cultural institutions for library card holders.

A limited number of $5 tickets for Oregon Trail Card holders are available two weeks prior to each performance, subject to availability. These tickets must be purchased via phone by calling 503-241-1802.

The performance on March 22 at 2pm will include an audio description of the visual and physical events on stage for patrons who are blind or have low vision. For patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, each performance includes live captioning in English.

Tickets for Bajazet are now available, starting at $35. For more information, and to purchase tickets visit portlandopera.org or call Patron Services at 503-241-1802. For more information, patrons may also contact the Opera Concierge at concierge@portlandopera.org, Monday through Friday from 10PM-5PM.





