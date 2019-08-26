Placido Domingo Greeted with Standing Ovation in First Appearance Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Placido Domingo, the 78- year-old renowned opera singer, made his first appearance onstage following nine different accusations of sexual harassment.

The New York Post reports that Domingo "hadn't hit a single note when the audience at the Salzburg Fesitval got on its feet and gave him a rousing show of support prior to a performance of Verdi's 'Luisa Miller.'"

This comes after allegations against Domingo were brought to light in an article by Associated Press.

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld reported the cancellation of a concert featuring Domingo due to the allegations.

In a statement the singer told the AP "The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable - no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone. However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are - and should be - measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





