San Francisco Opera Cancels Plácido Domingo Concert Following Allegations of Sexual Assault

San Francisco Opera today announced it is cancelling the October 6, 2019 concert featuring Plácido Domingo.

The decision to cancel the concert was made after recent news reports of multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Though the alleged incidents reported did not take place at San Francisco Opera, the Company is unable to present the artist on the War Memorial Opera House stage.

9 people came forward with allegations of abuse in the Associated Press.

In a statement the singer told the AP "The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable - no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone. However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are - and should be - measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards."

San Francisco Opera is committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all Company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct. San Francisco Opera places a great priority on creating a safe and secure environment where everyone can focus on their work and art, and in which colleagues are treated with respect, dignity and collegiality.

Concert ticketholders will be contacted by the San Francisco Opera Box Office. Patrons can choose to: exchange their tickets into another performance prior to the close of the season in June 2020; donate the funds to San Francisco Opera; or request a refund.





