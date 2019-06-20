Photo/Video: First Look at the Rerun of NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA; Show Opens Today!

Manila, Philippines--The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and J&S Productions Inc., together with the Department of Education (DepEd), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and Enrique Zobel Foundation Inc., bring back the smash-hit landmark production of "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera," to the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the CCP for one weekend only, from June 21 to 23, 2019.

Based on National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal's 1887 classic novel of the same name, "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera," made its world premiere in 1957 and features the music and libretto by National Artists Felipe Padilla de Leon and Guillermo Tolentino, respectively. The opera, whose orchestral arrangements were influenced by the kundiman and the Western classical music tradition, broke box office records at the CCP with three sold-out performances last March, which have also prompted this mid-year rerun.

"We're thrilled that our stage production of Felipe Padilla De Leon and Guillermo Tolentino's 'Noli Me Tangere, The Opera,' which we first produced in New York City in 2013, will be back at the CCP this weekend, which also culminates the 158th birth-anniversary week of Dr. Jose Rizal," said J&S Productions' executive producers Edwin Josue and Jerry Sibal, who is also the show's director, set and costume designer.

"'Noli Me Tangere, The Opera' celebrates the timeless work of our National Hero and two National Artists, as well as the immense talent of our young classical singers and musicians. We can't wait to share the magic of this opera once again with the CCP audience," Josue and Sibal added.

Co-directed by veteran theater director-playwright Jose Jeffrey Camañag, "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" features the 53-piece NOLI Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Galang Ranera, who will bring to life the opera's beloved arias such as "Kay Tamis Ng Buhay," "Awit Ng Gabi Ni Sisa," "Gising na, O Inang Ko," and "Sa Lupang Pangako."

The opera stars Bianca Lopez (Maria Clara), Mheco Manlangit (Maria Clara), Nomher U. Nival (Juan Crisostomo Ibarra), Ivan Nery (Juan Crisostomo Ibarra), Joseleo Logdat (Elias, Pilosopo Tasyo), Greg Abelardo de Leon (Elias, Pilosopo Tasyo), Nil's Flores (Padre Damaso), Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez (Padre Damaso, Kapitan Tiago), Miguel Espiritu (Kapitan Tiago), Allison Cervantes (Sisa), Bernadette Mamauag (Sisa), Miguel Suarez (Basilio), Matteo Teehankee (Basilio), Johann Andra (Basilio), Mia Bolaños (Doña Victorina), Charina Althea Balmores (Sinang), Micah David J. Galang (Andeng), Krissan Manikan-Tan (Tiya Isabel), Rare Jireh Yzel Columna (Victoria), Paul Dominique Galvez (Albino), Santino Juan Santiago (Crispin), Jose Mari Javato (Padre Salvi), Oliver Pineda (Tenyente Guevarra), Timothy Racho (Alferez), Ruzzel Clemeno (Don Filipo), Lorenz Edward Sarondo (Linares), Renz Nathaniel Cruz (Manlilibing), and Airo Saret (Manlilibing).

They are joined by Angeli Benipayo, Cris Go, Eden Lorrice Dumlao, Erielle Fornes, Katrine Jamar Sunga, Kevin Chen, Marifel Motilla, Mavel Bautista, Michael Del Rosario, Neomi Giron, Otepp Billeza, Sheila Gamo, Via Villasin, Ray Justin Cornelio, Courtney Gormley, Grace Pedrocillo, Larian Villamarin, and Marian Maxilom.

Rounding out its creative team are Dingdong Fiel, assistant musical director and pianist; Ronan H. Ferrer, voice coach and choirmaster; Albert Figueras, co-costume designer; Dennis Marasigan, lighting designer; TJ Ramos, sound designer and engineer, and Alan Dela Rama, graphics and video designer.

"Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" tells the timeless story about love, betrayal, and hope set against a repulsive backdrop of tyranny, torture, and murder. It follows Juan Crisostomo Ibarra who returns to the Philippines after pursuing scholarly studies in Europe. He plans to open up a school and marry Maria Clara, his betrothed. However, parish priest Padre Damaso, the archenemy of the Ibarras, is out to hinder Crisostomo's agenda. "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" paints a clear picture of the so-called "social cancer" that illustrates the rotten system of governance, the illicit way of the church, and the unfavorable trade of the privileged class.

The show is performed with English supertitles.

To buy tickets, call 0915 593 4777, 0947 168 1714, CCP Box Office 02 832 3704/06, or visit https://ticketworld.com.ph/

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez, Ivan Nery

Mia Bolanos, Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez

Bianca Lopez, Ivan Nery

Ivan Nery, Greg Abelardo de Leon

The Company

Ivan Nery, The Company

Bianca Lopez, Ivan Nery

Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez, Ivan Nery, Miguel Espiritu

Ivan Nery, Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez, Bianca Lopez, Miguel Espiritu, Krissan Manikan-Tan

Bianco Lopez, Micah David J. Galang

Bianca Lopez

Bianca Lopez

Charina Althea Balmores, Krissan Manikan-Tan, Bianca Lopez, Micah David J. Galang

Bianca Lopez, Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez

Joseleo Logdat, Ivan Nery

Bianca Lopez

Miguel Suarez, Bernadette Mamauag

Ruzzel Clemeno

Bernadette Mamauag

Bernadette Mamauag





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You