Opera and Theatre Performer Rosemary Kuhlmann Dies at 97

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that opera and theatre performer Rosemary Kuhlmann has died at age 97. Kuhlmann was known for being one of the first performers to bring opera to television.

Kuhlmann passed away August 17, 2019 in Rhode Island.

Kuhlmann created the role Amahl's Mother in Amahl and the Night Visitors, and the broadcast happened on December 24, 1951.

She appeared on Broadway three times before her big break in Amahl and the Night Visitors, which was a career breakthrough for her, leading to performing with the New York City Opera for three years.

Below she can be seen in her iconic performance.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You