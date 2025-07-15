Opera San José Reveals 2025–26 Artists-in-Residence

Opera San José has revealed the 2025–26 Artists-in-Residence—a group of distinguished opera professionals who will perform in the company’s four mainstage productions at the California Theatre throughout the upcoming season, launching September 14 with Così Fan Tutte.



“This remarkable group of artists reflects Opera San José’s ongoing commitment to nurturing both emerging and established talent, while delivering exceptional operatic experiences to Bay Area audiences and beyond,” said Lucey. “Whether they are making their debut in a celebrated role or directing a fully staged opera, our artists are given an outlet and the support to thrive. Audiences have the unique opportunity to witness the rise of the next generation of operatic talent through this renowned program.”



This year’s selected artists are Joanne Evans (mezzo-soprano), Emily Michiko Jensen (soprano), Nicole Koh (soprano), Noah Lindquist (conductor), Courtney Miller (mezzo-soprano), Benjamin Ruiz (tenor), and MarkAnthony Vallejo (director). More information about each of the artists is below.



Recognized as a leading force in cultivating and nurturing emerging opera talent, Opera San José’s Artist-in-Residence Program serves as a thriving incubator, providing a fertile environment where promising artists can flourish and develop their skills to their fullest potential. Focused on giving the opera stars of tomorrow their “firsts,” Opera San José puts emerging artists center stage, on the podium, and in the director’s chair. Each Artist-in-Resident receives a personalized mentorship, allowing them to refine their technique while experimenting and exploring their artistic range. Additionally, Opera San José’s Artist-in-Residence Program provides free housing for artists during their residency. This benefit allows artists from around the country and the world to live and work in the heart of Silicon Valley. From mainstage productions to community engagements, Artists-in-Residence showcase their talents to diverse audiences in the theatre, the digital sphere, and in the community, gaining invaluable stage experience while building their professional portfolios.



All the Artists-in-Residence will be featured in Opera San José’s 42nd season, offering a collection of classic Italian operatic favorites that explore the question, “What is love?” The 2025-26 season will feature four productions, presented September 14, 2025, through May 3, 2026, at the majestic California Theatre in downtown San José. The season launches with Mozart’s delightful romantic comedy, Così Fan Tutte, a dazzling blend of wit, romance, and deception that captivates audiences with its irresistible charm (September 14-28, 2025). Later in the fall, OSJ will present Puccini’s heartbreaking story of love betrayed Madama Butterfly (November 16-30, 2025). Also in the fall, the company will honor Opera San José’s Music Director Joseph Marcheso’s 10th anniversary with a special workshop presentation of a newly commissioned opera inspired by the science fiction classic “Solaris.” In 2026, OSJ starts the new year with opera’s iconic double bill – two verismo tragedies, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci – bringing raw passion and operatic intensity to the California Theatre (February 15 – March 1, 2026). The season concludes with La Traviata, Verdi’s timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and fate (April 19 – May 3, 2026).