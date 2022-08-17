Opera Orlando to Present Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE at Dr. Phillips Center

To open the Opera on the MainStage series, Opera Orlando presents Mozart's The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte). Bring the family to this enchanting and whimsical tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness, and finding one's place in the world. In this sumptuous, spectacular production, join Prince Tamino on a hero's journey as he navigates a treacherous and brave new world.

"The Magic Flute really has something for everyone, and is the perfect show for the whole family," said Opera Orlando's general director Gabriel Preisser, who will also be making a surprise singing cameo in the production. "Audiences will recognize a lot of Mozart's melodies and beautiful music, and that coupled with a stellar cast, dance and puppetry, original, anime-inspired sets and costumes, what's not to love?"

Mozart's comedic and mystical singspiel (a predecessor to musical theater) transports the audience to the mythical realm of Ozymandia where the story unfolds in frames like a graphic novel bringing all of the arts together to tell this fantastical tale. Artistic director Grant Preisser directs this all-new production inspired by the fine art anime of Yosaka Amano, with dance choreographed by Maxine Montilus, puppetry by MicheLee Puppets, and music conducted by Asian conductor Chaowen Ting, making her Company debut. She will take the podium and lead the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, along with a fantastic cast including Metropolitan Opera soprano Kathryn Bowden as Queen of the Night; bass William Meinert as Sarastro; up-and-coming soprano Magdalena Kuźma as Pamina; internationally renowned tenor Tyler Nelson as Tamino; and baritone Brian James Myer as Papageno. The cast also includes members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company.

This original take on The Magic Flute has been conceived by Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser who serves as stage director and production designer for the show. "The Magic Flute is a classic fantasy story akin to Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, or more specifically for this production, The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy," shares Mr. Preisser. "Prince Tamino has a lot to learn about the ways of the world, and it will be a real feast for the eyes and ears as he finds enlightenment and wins the love of Pamina. I am looking forward to developing and building this unique version of Mozart's masterpiece with these amazing artists. Audiences will be blown away by the majesty and pageantry of Mozart's The Magic Flute in the acoustically ideal Steinmetz Hall." Additionally, while the production will be sung in German, it will feature new dialogue in English by Mr. Preisser and English supertitles (translations projected above the stage) to help follow the action packed plot of gods, monsters, princes, and princesses.

Estimated run time is two and a half hours with one intermission. A pre-show talk, free for all ticket holders, will be held on stage 50 minutes prior to each performance.

Individual tickets are on sale and start at just $19. Opera on the MainStage subscriptions start at $99 and are on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.