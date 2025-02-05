Opera On Tap Will Host Benefit Concert in Support of Education Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera on Tap has announced its upcoming Benefit Concert on March 6, 2025, featuring some of opera's most renowned singers: soprano Christine Goerke, soprano Latonia Moore, mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, and introducing rising young star, tenor Ben Reisinger (of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program), and with Mary Pinto, acclaimed pianist and vocal coach who has worked with international singers and major American opera companies. The Benefit Concert Host Committee also boasts titans of the opera world to include Renée Fleming and George Shirley, along with prominent arts educators, Aaron and Afa Dworkin and more. The event will take place at Harlem School of the Arts in New York City and promises to be an evening of world-class performances, as well as a vital fundraiser supporting Opera on Tap's Playground Opera and Opera Maker Lab education programs.

The Benefit Concert is open to the public and will showcase Met Opera stars, Christine Goerke, a celebrated dramatic soprano known for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence; Latonia Moore, a soprano hailed for her stunning vocal artistry and versatility; Eve Gigliotti, a mezzo-soprano whose powerful instrument spans both the dramatic repertoire and contemporary opera, and Ben Reisinger, a member of the Met's renowned Lindemann Young Artist Development Program for promising young singers and pianists. Together, they will bring a night of fantastic and fun operatic music to benefit the organization's educational initiatives.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support the George Shirley Opera Access Fund (named for the OOT Advisory Council member and trailbreaking Met Opera star), which funds Playground Opera and Opera Maker Lab, two of Opera on Tap's cornerstone programs that provide free, high-quality opera education to public school students in underserved communities. Playground Opera offers immersive workshops where students explore opera through hands-on creation, while Opera Maker Lab provides opportunities for students to collaborate with professional opera artists and create original works.

“We are beyond excited to have Christine, Latonia, Eve, and Ben join us for this special evening, accompanied by Mary Pinto,” said Anne Hiatt, Founding Artistic and Executive Director of Opera on Tap. “Their incredible talent and dedication to the art form make them the perfect ambassadors for our mission to bring opera and production into the classroom and empower young minds through music, creativity and STEM.”

Opera on Tap's Benefit Concert is not only a celebration of opera but also a call to action to ensure that arts education remains accessible to all students at a pivotal moment when government-funded community services may be at risk. Through these programs, Opera on Tap aims to foster creativity, confidence, and critical thinking in students, while ensuring that exposure to the arts continues to provide a sense of joy, belonging, and civic engagement for future generations.

