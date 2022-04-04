Nashville Opera Announces Student Club Ticket Discounts

Nashville Opera has announced the return of OperaPASS and to introduce the new Nashville Opera Student Club.

Of the many perceived barriers to the performing arts, the price of tickets is a roadblock Nashville Opera is pleased to help Middle Tennessee students overcome.

Nashville Opera Education Manager Hannah Marcoe says of the programs, "Building new audiences and reaching new communities are critical to the future of opera. We hope to provide a seat for everyone to come to the table and invite them in."

OperaPASS, underwritten by the Nashville Opera Guild, provides free tickets to college students registered for the program. Response has been so overwhelming that the program is completely full for the upcoming production of Rigoletto Noir. In order to open the doors of opera to more students, Nashville Opera is pleased to offer another option for students.

For each performance of Rigoletto Noir in TPAC's Jackson Hall on April 7 and 9, Nashville Opera will offer 100 Student Club Tickets to students with a valid high-school, college, graduate, post-graduate, or GED program ID card.

Students may purchase a maximum of two $30 tickets at a special rate of $20 each and must present their student ID and a valid photo ID at Will Call the night of the performance to pick up their tickets. The enrollment form for the Nashville Opera Student Club can be found at www.nashvilleopera.org/student.

Nashville Opera Artistic Director John Hoomes says, "We are very excited to offer students special access to experience live performances of this glorious art form."