Metropolitan Opera Cast Change Advisory: DON GIOVANNI

Paul Appleby will sing Don Ottavio in tonight's performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni, replacing Pavol Breslik, who is ill.

American tenor Paul Appleby has previously sung Don Ottavio with the company in 2016. A winner of the Met's National Council Auditions in 2009, he made his Met debut singing Brighella in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos in 2011. He has also performed Demetrius in the Baroque pastiche The Enchanted Island, Hylas in Berlioz's Les Troyens, Chevalier de la Force in Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, Brian in the Met premiere of Nico Muhly's Two Boys, David in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, and Tom Rakewell in The Rake's Progress. Earlier this season at the Met, he sang Pelléas in Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande. Appleby is a graduate of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.

The cast for Don Giovanni includes Guanqun Yu as Donna Anna, Susanna Phillips as Donna Elvira, Serena Malfi as Zerlina, Peter Mattei as the title role, Adam Plachetka as Leporello, Kihwan Sim as Masetto, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as the Commendatore. Cornelius Meister conducts.

Performances of Don Giovanni run through April 18.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You