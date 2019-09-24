Met Opera General Manager Stands By Plácido Domingo, Questioning Validity of Sexual Harassment Claims

The Metropolitan Opera's general manager Peter Gelb has stated that Plácido Domingo will continue to perform with the organization in Verdi's Macbeth as previously scheduled.

The Met Opera issued a statement to NPR saying "On Saturday Sept. 21, after the dress rehearsal of Macbeth, Peter Gelb held an open conversation with members of the Orchestra and Chorus as he has done with other groups within the Met over recent weeks. In the meeting Mr. Gelb reiterated how seriously the Met takes accusations of sexual harassment and abuse of power."

The statement continued: "He explained that because there was currently no corroborated evidence against Mr. Domingo the Met believed that the fair and correct thing to do was to wait until the investigations by LA Opera and AGMA had taken place. He explained that if corroborated evidence is made public either through the investigations or other means, the Met would take prompt action."

NPR also reported "Gelb asserted on Saturday that all the women who spoke to the AP came forward anonymously, which he believes lessens the veracity of their allegations."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





