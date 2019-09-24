Met Opera Employees Furious About Continued Work with Plácido Domingo

Performances of Verdi's Macbeth begin this week at New York's Metropolitan Opera, marking the return to the American stage for Plácido Domingo, the man accused by over a dozen women of sexual misconduct.

According to NPR, employees of the Met Opera are not happy to be working with Domingo. "A number of longtime employees at the opera house have told NPR that they are furious that the New York company is continuing its association with Domingo."

Four employees in particular talked to NPR about Domingo and "that it was 'common knowledge' at the Met that Domingo would make sexual overtures to women there."

"Everybody knows that Domingo is a womanizer and that he could be persistent," one of the Met employees, who has worked at the opera for decades, told NPR.

Another employee said, "I wish he wasn't here. I think the Met is the face of opera in this country, and maybe even in the world - and having him on that stage sends a message that I don't want to be sending. I think a majority of our colleagues at the house feel similarly to how I'm feeling. But it's also confusing. People love him - Plácido is warm, generous and kind to individuals - but he was also not at all that to a not-insubstantial number of people."

The full article can be read here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff





