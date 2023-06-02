MY FIRST HUNDRED YEARS to be Presented at Edmonton Opera This Month

Performances will take place on June 8, 9 and 10 at 8 PM; June 11 matinee at 2 PM.

Edmonton Opera will present its upcoming cabaret “My First Hundred Years” written by highly acclaimed local talents, Andrew MacDonald-Smith and Stewart Lemoine, in collaboration with Frances Thielmann. This collaboration profiles local talent in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, supports the creation of a new work, and offers a musical experience on the edges of opera, one with music and text at its heart.

 

Show details:

Dates: June 8, 9 and 10 at 8 PM; June 11 matinee at 2 PM

Venue: Citadel’s Rice Theatre; 9828 101A Ave

Click Here

 

Key Highlights:

Dazzling performance: Join Andrew MacDonald-Smith as he tells the story of a long musical life with anecdotes as if he’s been there all along. The evening features dance, storytelling, and opportunities to laugh, reminisce and enjoy a cocktail in a vibrant, entertaining space.

Innovative shows: Edmonton Opera is entering its 60th anniversary next season with a mission to explore the boundaries of artistic expression and innovation, while presenting shows that resonate with audiences and create transformative experiences.

 

About Edmonton Opera:

Edmonton Opera brings the community together through meaningful artistic experiences that celebrate our shared humanity.

Founded in 1963, Edmonton Opera is dedicated to producing great performances that showcase the powerful emotions of opera to our community. Each season, we challenge ourselves to present familiar favourites in imaginative new productions and feature repertoire that audiences rarely get to experience live.




