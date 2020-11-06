MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Sonya Yoncheva

Tune in on Saturday, November 21, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET.

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will perform a live concert on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET, from the Schussenried Cloister in southwest Germany as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series. The program features a tour-de-force of arias from Verdi's Aida and Il Trovatore; Puccini's Madama Butterfly, La Bohème, and the rarely performed Le Villi; Dvořák's Rusalka; Handel's Rinaldo; and the final 15-minute mad scene from Bellini's Il Pirata. The full program is below. The recital will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

Yoncheva will perform from the Baroque library of the Schussenried Cloister, accompanied by Malcolm Martineau on piano.

The concert is the seventh of 12 concerts in the Met Stars Live in Concert series, which features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. The first five concerts presented tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria, on July 18; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C., on August 1; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France, on August 16; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway, on August 29; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany, on September 12; and soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy on October 24. The concerts are shot with multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where Christine Goerke, the host of the program, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the Met's award-winning director of the company's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

The Program

"Ritorna vincitor!"

From Verdi's Aida

Song to the Moon

From Dvořák's Rusalka

"Donde lieta usci"

From Puccini's La Bohème

"Tacea la notte placida ... Di tale amor"

From Verdi's Il Trovatore

"Se come voi piccina io fossi"

From Puccini's Le Villi

"Thy hand, Belinda ... When I am laid in earth" (Dido's Lament)

From Purcell's Dido and Aeneas

"Lascia ch'io pianga"

From Handel's Rinaldo

"Un bel dì"

From Puccini's Madama Butterfly

"Oh! s'io potessi dissipar le nubi"

From Bellini's Il Pirata

"L'amour est un oiseau rebelle" (Habanera)

From Bizet's Carmen

"Hymne à l'amour"

By Marguerite Monnot and Édith Piaf

Upcoming concert schedule (in Eastern time zones):

December 12 at 1pm ET: Bryn Terfel Holiday Concert, live from Wales (church location TBD)

December 19 at 1pm ET: Angel Blue, live from New York City (location TBD)

January 23 at 1pm: Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała (location TBD)

February 6 at 1pm ET: Anna Netrebko (location TBD)

TBD: Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena (location TBD)

