Lawyer Punched Fashion Designer at Royal Opera House

Following a dispute over a seat at the Royal Opera, a lawyer has been charged with assaulting a fashion designer, The Guardian reports.

Ulrich Engler was attending a performance of Wagner on October 7th when he moved into an empty seat. The outlet reports that following a disagreement over the placement of a coat, Matthew Feargrieve punched him.

"I had never seen someone looking with so much anger and terror at me," Engler said to The Guardian. "He was up, leaning over the woman hitting me. While Mr Feargrieve was hitting me he said, 'How dare you talk to my wife like this?'

Engler has been banned from the opera following the incident.





