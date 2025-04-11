L'AMICA FRITZ to be Presented at Teatro Grattacielo in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Grattacielo will bring back Pietro Mascagni's charming verismo opera, L'Amico Fritz. This revival aims to introduce a wider audience to the rarely performed masterpiece, last presented by the company in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opera will be directed by Anna Laura Miszerak.

Performances will take place at La MaMa, The Downstairs Theater on Saturday, July 19th at 6pm and Sunday, July 20th at 4pm.

The performance will be conducted by Andy Anderson and directed by Anna Laura Miszerak. It will be sung in Italian with English supertitles

About Teatro Grattacielo's last three decades

Successful productions of rare and forgotten operatic gems such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe, and Spontini's historic Italian version of La Vestale are some highlights of Teatro Grattacielo's past years, to name a few. The company's dedication to excellence and musical authenticity has earned recognition from audiences, critics, and artists alike. Under new leadership since 2020, Teatro Grattacielo has expanded both its repertoire and boundaries, gaining international acclaim and creating collaborations with prominent arts organizations, implementing the robust educational programs Creative Tableaux, and experimenting with innovative performance techniques. In 2024, Teatro Grattacielo celebrated its 30th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of an American opera, Beyond the Horizon by Nicolas Flagello, which was very well received by the New York press.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.

