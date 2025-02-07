I TOO SING, AMERICA: AMERICAN STORIES to be Presented by Houston Ebony Opera Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Houston Ebony Opera Guild will present a performance of I Too Sing, America: American Stories celebrating 40 years on Saturday, April 5 as part of the Hobby Center’s recently launched Houston Is Inspired initiative.

Building on the Hobby Center's mission to serve as a connector, convenor, and incubator, this program leverages the Hobby Center’s technical, administrative, and promotional resources and staff to help extend partners’ existing capacities and amplify their work. The resulting performances bring audiences and artists together through experiences that center connection and community.

With extended advanced infrastructure support from the Hobby Center team, partner artmakers participate in a week-long residency at Zilkha Hall to include resources like expert production, technical support, residency stipend, marketing investment, and educational presentations. The residency culminates in a public performance at Zilkha Hall, presented by the Hobby Center as part of its annual season.

2025 brings Houston Ebony Opera Guild, a company of classical singers sharing opera, traditional Negro Spirituals, and other classical music genres throughout Houston since the 1980s.

“The Houston Ebony Opera Guild was one of the local groups that was consulted about participation at the Hobby Center, even as it was being planned and built,” said Dr. Jason Oby Artistic Director, Houston Ebony Opera Guild. “Celebrating our 40th anniversary and because it has been close to 15 years since we've been on the stage as a performing body, our return as a part of the Houston is Inspired Series is significant. All of us are looking forward to it with great anticipation.”

Houston Ebony Opera Guild | I Too Sing, America: American Stories | Sat, April 5, 2025 at 7:30pm. A landmark concert celebrating Houston Ebony Opera Guild's 40th Anniversary

This evening of extraordinary music pays tribute to the Guild’s founder, Robert A. Henry, and key figures who played pivotal roles in advancing and sustaining the organization’s legacy.

The first half of the concert will feature a fully staged performance of Highway 1, USA, a one-act opera by William Grant Still. This powerful work, last performed by the Guild nearly 25 years ago, will be presented with an exceptional cast of local operatic soloists. The vivid and passionate music of Still, "the dean of African American composers," accompanies this dramatic post-war tale of an ungrateful young man's exploitation, attempted seduction and near-murder of his brother's wife. All of this and more in the roadside service station owned by the victims: a loyal, hard-working couple.

The second half of the concert will showcase a selection of choral and solo works inspired by Robert Henry and other influential figures who have contributed to the Guild’s artistic and organizational growth. Each piece reflects their musical passions, from opera and choral masterworks to large-scale spiritual arrangements.

This evening will be a celebration of legacy and artistry, ensuring that HEOG’s impact resonates for years to come. Opera Soloists: Ardeen Pierre as Mary, Antoine Griggs as Bob, and Bernard Kelly as Nate.



