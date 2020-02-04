Etienne Dupuis to Replace Mariusz Kwiecień for Select Performances of LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Etienne Dupuis will sing the Count Almaviva in the February 14, 19, and 22mat performances of the Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, replacing Mariusz Kwiecień, who is ill.

Canadian baritone Etienne Dupuis was already scheduled to appear as the Count in three other performances of Le Nozze di Figaro this season (February 5, 8, and 11), and will now perform the role through the end of the run. He made his Met debut last season as Marcello in Puccini's La Bohème, and will return this March as Albert in the company's revival of Massenet's Werther. Outside of the Met, his recent appearances have included title roles in Don Giovanni and Pelléas et Mélisande at the Paris Opera; the title role of Eugene Onegin at Deutsche Oper Berlin; Germont in La Traviata in Marseille; Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Bavarian State Opera; and Marcello in Madrid.

Sir Richard Eyre's staging of Le Nozze di Figaro returns on February 5, with Cornelius Meister conducting a cast that also includes Adam Plachetka as Figaro, Hanna-Elisabeth Müller as Susanna, Anita Hartig as the Countess, and Marianne Crebassa in her Met debut as Cherubino.

Performances of Le Nozze di Figaro are February 5, 8, 11, 14, 19, and 22mat.

