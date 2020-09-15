Either/Or Ensemble and Jessie Cox Team Up to Present A SONG OF A WORLD

The work will be performed in real time online on October 24 at 2pm EST.

Either/Or ensemble, known for their adventurous programming (CMA/ASCAP), will join forces with Jessie Cox to present his new and innovative opera that crosses genre boundaries of New Classical Music, Free Jazz, Electronics and more; and could be related to the works of Sun Ra, Lachenmann, or the Art Ensemble of Chicago.

The work will be performed in real time online on October 24 at 2pm EST. Tickets can be bought online at: https://www.jessiecoxmusic.com/as-a-song-of-a-world

Jessie Cox is composer and drummer and is currently pursuing his doctorate at Columbia University. Growing up in Switzerland, and also having roots in Trinidad and Tobago, he is currently residing in NYC. He has written over 100 works for various prominent musical ensembles and performers including electroacoustic works, solo works, chamber- and orchestral works, works for jazz ensembles and choirs.

This opera involves not only novel musical confluences and a fresh approach to the tradition of operatic works; but also involves newly developed technologies (the Cyborg-Clarinet) and other extensions of the musical instrument to its environment.

Jessie mentions about the piece: "This piece is about the question of how we relate? Relate to self, other, and environment. I hope that this piece will inspire new possible ways forward."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You