Dmytro Popov Will Take Over UN BALLO IN MASCHERA At Deutsche Oper Berlin

Dmytro Popov will take over from Piotr Beczala at Un Ballo in Maschera. Originally only September 15, he will also perform September 19 and 23.

The company announced via social media that Beczala was sick: "Due to problems with his vocal chords, Piotr Beczala has to cancel his performances as Gustaf III in 'Un Ballo in Maschera' on 15/19/23 Sept at the Deutsche Oper."

Beczala is set to return to the stage for Verdi's "La Traviata" on Sept. 27 at the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

Hear Popov sing below!





