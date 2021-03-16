DMMO Unveils RUSALKA: THE LITTLEST MERMAID With Free Opera Curriculum For Schools And Families

Beginning March 15, teachers, parents, and schools across the country will gain access to Des Moines Metro Opera's Virtual Opera Curriculum, an online music education series offered as part of the organization's OPERA Iowa programming.

This engaging virtual curriculum teaches students the basics of opera, culminating with a professional, filmed performance of the children's opera, Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid.

The curriculum series will be available for classroom use from March 15 through July 2, 2021, and includes short informational videos like "What is Opera?" and "How Do You Sing Like That?" as well as related activities, worksheets and games to increase engagement with students and to check for understanding.



This year's virtual OPERA Iowa offerings will be made available, for the first time, to teachers and schools across the country free-of-charge. To date over 200 teachers from 10 states and Canada have requested materials, making this year's program the farthest-reaching OPERA Iowa tour yet. "I was thrilled to receive the DMMO postcard regarding the virtual OPERA Iowa opportunity. Our school district has enjoyed your artists performing for our students over the course of many years and we are excited to know that you are finding a way to keep kids engaged in music through opera," said Jane Emry Becker, an elementary music educator from Urbandale, IA.



"I cannot wait for students, teachers and families across Iowa and beyond to experience our reimagined OPERA Iowa programming," said Michael Egel, General & Artistic Director of Des Moines Metro Opera. "Now through an entirely digital medium, our professional artists will connect with students of all ages all across the country, offering professional theatrical experiences and music education opportunities of the highest quality."



The Virtual Opera Curriculum culminates with a fully staged, filmed performance of Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid, a children's opera that utilizes the music from Czech composer Antonin Dvorak's most famous opera, Rusalka. This charming adaptation, developed by director Joshua Borths, takes audiences beneath the waves on the journey of a lifetime. Meet Rusalka as she follows her heart's desire to become human. But when her magical pact with the Sea Witch requires her to give up her voice, Rusalka's life and love are jeopardized. Don't be fooled, though; unlike the original Czech tale, this opera ends happily. Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid thrills as our heroes risk everything for the chance to become whom they were always meant to be all along.



Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid features the talents of professional artists from across the country who traveled to Iowa in February to rehearse, stage and film the performance over the span of 18 days. The artists of the 2021 OPERA Iowa troupe are: soprano Cadie J. Bryan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Rusalka); soprano Gabrielle Clutter of Indianola, Iowa (Rusalka's Sister & Prince's Sister); mezzo-soprano Quinn Middleman of Vancouver, Washington (the Sea Witch); tenor Andrew Turner of Tacoma, Washington (the Prince); and soprano Lindsey von Holten of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Rusalka's Sister). The music director and pianist is Kyle Naig of Des Moines, Iowa. Joshua Borths from Cincinnati, Ohio, provided stage direction for the performance. This new production features scenic design by Robert Sunderman of Ames, Iowa, and costume, wig, and makeup design by Catherine Mason of New Haven, Connecticut.



To request Des Moines Metro Opera's Virtual Opera Curriculum, please visit www.desmoinesmetroopera.org/operaiowa/ and fill out the Online Request Form.