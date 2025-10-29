Carnegie Hall’s SONGSTUDIO Will Return January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute will present the eighth season of SongStudio from January 12–18, 2026, offering an innovative look at the future of the vocal recital.

The week-long program brings together eight rising vocalists and eight collaborative pianists from around the world for master classes, coaching, and performance opportunities with leading artists. Countertenor and Opera Philadelphia General Director Anthony Roth Costanzo returns for his second season as Artistic Director.

Public master classes will be led by soprano Lisette Oropesa (January 12), pianist Bryan Wagorn (January 13), Artistic Director Anthony Roth Costanzo (January 15), and tenor Lawrence Brownlee (January 16). The program concludes with the Young Artists Recital in Zankel Hall on January 18, directed by visual artist Doug Fitch, known for collaborations with the New York Philharmonic and Santa Fe Opera. Pianist and scholar Javier Arrebola returns as SongStudio Artistic Advisor.

Following an international audition process, sixteen artists were selected to participate, representing Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Portugal, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The program continues the legacy of Marilyn Horne’s The Song Continues and builds on the leadership established by Renée Fleming, who served as Artistic Director for six seasons.

Participating Artists

Madison Marie Fitzpatrick, Soprano — Felix Otto, Piano

Nisha Patel Caiozzi, Soprano — Anna Gebhardt, Piano

Madelin Morales, Mezzo-Soprano — Filipe Gaio, Piano

Naomi Steele, Mezzo-Soprano — Marite Männi, Piano

Lauren Torey, Mezzo-Soprano — Daniel Prinz, Piano

Philippe Durrant, Tenor — Anna Giorgi, Piano

Edward Ferran, Tenor — Muse Ye, Piano

Will (June Young) Kim, Baritone — Wan-Yen Li, Piano

About SongStudio

Created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, SongStudio provides emerging professional singers and pianists with hands-on training from world-class musicians. The program invites participants to explore song interpretation, collaboration, and performance, continuing Carnegie Hall’s long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of vocal artists.

About the Weill Music Institute

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) produces education and social impact programs that connect people of all ages to music, reaching hundreds of thousands of participants annually across the U.S. and around the world. WMI’s initiatives support creative expression, lifelong engagement with music, and equitable access to the arts through partnerships in 46 states and 33 countries.

Support for SongStudio is provided by the Howard and Sarah D. Solomon Foundation. The program is part of the Marilyn Horne legacy at Carnegie Hall, with lead support for workshops and master classes provided by Beatrice Santo Domingo.

Ticket Information

Tickets for SongStudio events are available at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, located at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.