Anna Netrebko in TOSCA, Caramoor's FEAST and More Upcoming Classical and Opera Streams Announced

Anna Netrebko headlines Tosca (Naples, 2020)

(Today, Thurs July 30, at 2pm EDT / 8pm CEST; archived stream)

Anna Netrebko recently headlined Teatro San Carlo's open-air production of Puccini's Tosca at the Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples. Also featuring Yusif Eyvazov as Cavaradossi and Ludovic Tézier as Scarpia, the July 2020 performance will stream in Deutsche Grammophon's DG Premium series.

Caramoor presents Chamber Music "Feast"

(Tonight, Thurs July 30, at 7pm EDT; livestream; website; ticketed)

In a virtual version of this favorite annual event, alumni of Caramoor's Evnin Rising Stars mentorship program serve up an evening of chamber music, comprising Mozart's String Quintet in C minor, Shulamit Ran's Lyre of Orpheus and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence. The featured artists are violinists Paul Huang and Tessa Lark, violists Nicholas Cords and Zoë Martin-Doike, and cellists Edward Arron and Alexander Hersh. Tickets for the stream can be purchased here.

Caramoor presents Charles Turner & Uptown Swing in "Concerts on the Lawn"

(This Sun, Aug 2, at 7pm EDT [rain date: Mon, Aug 3, at 7pm]; video of live event; delayed stream; website; ticketed)

A regular of Jazz at Lincoln Center's late-night dance sessions, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing offer a lively evening on Friends Field. A small socially-distanced audience will enjoy swing sounds from the Harlem Renaissance to the present day, led by charismatic jazz vocalist and bandleader Charles Turner III and backed by his five-piece rhythm and horn section; their performance will be filmed for streaming on Sunday (Aug 2). Tickets for the stream can be purchased here and press passes are available on request from Louise at 21C.

Music Academy of the West presents selection of streams from MARLI (Music Academy Remote Learning Institute)

(Various streams now available; website)

The Music Academy of the West nimbly transitioned to become the Music Academy Remote Learning Institute (MARLI) this summer, when forced to cancel the 2020 Summer School and Festival in Santa Barbara, CA. Aptly taking its theme as innovation, MARLI's pioneering six-week program offered an inspiring model of just how much distance-learning can deliver. Now available to audiences worldwide, the program featured a diverse array of artistic and educational video content. Highlights include a piano recital by faculty artist Jeremy Denk, a chorus from Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel featuring the elementary school students of the Academy's Sing! program, and a presentation of MARLI's Digital Challenge winners, for which applicants were instructed to create three- to seven-minute videos combining musical excellence with technological proficiency, creativity and innovation.

LIVE: The Violin Channel presents Taipei Music Academy & Festival's orchestral concert at National Concert Hall in Taiwan

(Next Sun, Aug 9, at 2:30am EDT [2:30pm China Time]; video; free livestream; website & FB;

Next Sun, Aug 9, at 2:30pm EDT; video; free encore stream; website & FB)

Reaping the benefits of the exemplary Taiwanese response to the pandemic, the final concert of the second annual Taipei Music Academy & Festival (TMAF) will take place before a live audience at the island's National Concert Hall. Drawn from Curtis, Juilliard and other top international conservatories, the 35 young string players of TMAF 2020 will perform orchestral works by Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Vivaldi, in whose Concerto for Four Violins they will be joined by faculty members David Chan and Philip Setzer, special guest Yu-Chien Tseng, and Founder and Artistic Director Cho-Liang "Jimmy" Lin. The performance will stream twice, free of charge, at The Violin Channel's website and Facebook page: live for local audiences with a repeat, twelve hours later, for Western ones.

ONGOING EPISODIC STREAMING SERIES

LIVE: Daniel Hope hosts final episode of Hope@Home on Tour

(This Sunday, Aug 2, at 12 noon EDT [9am PDT; 6pm CEST]; livestream; Facebook + web site)

In Hope@Home on Tour, British violinist Daniel Hope takes his innovative new livestreamed TV series out of his Berlin living room and on the road. Still offering half-hour episodes of live musical performance and conversation in English, all professionally produced for the German/French ARTE TV network, the hit series' new iteration has been streaming live twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays, from a succession of visually compelling locations, many of which are not open to the public. This Sunday, in the 27th and final episode of the touring series (and the 70th since Hope@Home began), Hope heads to the historic Beethovenhaus Bonn, of which he is president. There, in Beethoven's birthplace, he will be joined by pianist Kirill Gerstein and baritone Matthias Goerne for a program centered around the composer's music. Goerne will sing lieder with Gerstein, who also plays Beethoven's "Moonlight" Sonata and joins forces with Hope for violin sonatas by Bach and Beethoven and Hebrew Melodies by Joachim, Hope's idol, who served as first president of the Beethovenhaus. Hope@Home on Tour streams live on the ARTE Concert website and Hope's Facebook page. All past episodes are archived for 90 days in the ARTE Media Library and can be accessed here, and the accompanying Deutsche Grammophon album, Hope@Home, is available for pre-order here.

Trinity Church Wall Street - "Comfort at One"

(weekdays; video/audio; archived + live; socials + web site)

Trinity Church Wall Street, the famous church that's played such a prominent part in New York history, provided a safe haven for the city's downtown community in the days and weeks after 9/11. Now, thanks to its high-quality recording and filming technology, Trinity offers solace to the world at large, with a series of daily "Comfort at One" concerts, streaming on Mondays through Thursdays (1pm EDT) on Facebook and Twitter, with full videos posted here. Tune in for encore performances of favorite Trinity concerts, professionally filmed in HD, along with current at-home performances from Trinity's extended artistic family. Upcoming highlights include a virtual end-of-year concert from the school-age ukulele students in Trinity's outreach educational program (Aug 12).

Today, Thurs, July 30: Associate Organist Avi Stein gave a Pipes at One recital (from June 2018).

Next Mon, Aug 3: The Trinity Baroque Orchestra performed Telemann's Concerto for 3 Oboes, 3 Violins and Continuo and, with The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Bach's cantata Bleib bei uns, denn es will Abend warden (from April 2019).

Next Tues, Aug 4: Soprano Michele Kennedy sang "Rejoice" in a clip from one of Trinity's celebrated seasonal performances of Handel's Messiah (from Dec 2019).

Next Wed, Aug 5: Trinity's associate organist Janet Yieh gave an at-home performance of Schumann's Third Impromptu (from April 2020).

Next Thurs, Aug 6: Students of Daniel Aune and John Walker from Baltimore's Peabody Institute gave a Pipes at One recital in the Conservatory Series (from Oct 2019).

Mon, Aug 10: Julian Wachner led soloists from The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and the Trinity Baroque Orchestra in accounts of Bach's sacred cantatas Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis and Der Herr denket an uns (from March 2018).

Tues, Aug 11: Soloist Aundi Marie Moore sings the spiritual "Ride On King Jesus" with The Choir of Trinity Wall Street (Feb 2020).

Wed, Aug 12: This season, Trinity's music education teaching artists quickly shifted to online learning for the 350-plus students enrolled in their outreach programs. Led by teaching artist Zac Selissen, the ukulele classes at the Chrystie Street School-age Center give their end-of-year concert online.

Bard SummerScape and Bard Music Festival: UPSTREAMING

(new content each Wednesday; video; web site + socials; archived + occasional live)

Each Wednesday, UPSTREAMING releases new content, including digital commissions and beloved performances from the Fisher Center archives. Works featured each week will highlight a different aspect of the breadth of programming the Fisher Center offers, including weekly performances from the Bard SummerScape opera and Bard Music Festival archives, all streamed on the Fisher Center's web site and social channels. In coming weeks, featured operas will include SummerScape productions of The Miracle of Heliane, Demon, Euryanthe and The King in Spite of Himself.

Thaddeus Strassberger directs America's first fully staged production of Dame Ethel Smyth's opera The Wreckers, a moral drama about social justice and personal courage (Bard SummerScape 2015).

American Symphony Orchestra music director Leon Botstein joins stage director Thaddeus Strassberger for an engrossing conversation about their collaboration on The Wreckers and the work of Ethel Smyth.

Leon Botstein leads the American Symphony Orchestra in a rare live account of the Fourth Symphony by Sergei Taneyev, a Tchaikovsky protégé known as the "Russian Brahms" (Bard Music Festival 2018).

Marking the opera's first full staging outside Russia, Thaddeus Strassberger's original production of Taneyev's Oresteia was nominated for a 2014 International Opera Award (SummerScape 2013).

Tony nominee Daniel Fish directs Acquanetta, a visual and musical tour-de-force by Michael Gordon and Deborah Artman (SummerScape 2019).

In July 2013, Fish assembled a film crew to shoot Thomas Jay Ryan and Christina Rouner performing the final scene from the 2003 feature film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, in a continuous loop for two hours. An original UPSTREAMING commission, ETERNAL is the unedited, two-channel video of their performance.

Richard Strauss's Die Liebe der Danae received a landmark production from director Kevin Newbury and architect Rafael Viñoly (SummerScape 2011).

Author and Bard professor Neil Gaiman hosts a conversation with cartoonist Art Spiegelman, of Maus fame (Fisher Center, 2014).

Pam Tanowitz Dance presents a triple bill of the choreographer's work (SummerScape 2015).

Christian Räth directs the century-overdue American premiere of Korngold's opera The Miracle of Heliane (SummerScape 2019).

Leon Botstein leads a rare account of Korngold's Passover Psalm (Bard Music Festival 2019).

A Bard commission, Will Rawls & Claudia Rankine's What Remains receives its world premiere (Live Arts Bard Biennial, 2017).

A SummerScape commission, Dan Hurlin's surreal "puppet noir," Demolishing Everything with Amazing Speed, receives its world premiere (SummerScape 2016).

