Anna Netrebko Drops Out of The Met's SALOME

According to OperaWire, Anna Netrebko has dropped out of The Metropolitan Opera's new production of R. Strauss' "Salome."

The soprano withdrew from the opera, which was scheduled to be presented as part of The Met's 2021-22 season, citing the role was "not right for her."

Salome was announced in 2017, alongside Aida and Lohengrin, all of which were set to star Netrebko. The three performances are all co-productions with the Bolshoi Theatre. Salome is set to be directed by Claus Guth.

Netrebko will return to the Metropolitan Opera as Abigaille in "Nabucco" and will also take on the title role of "Turandot." She returns to the stage this summer in "Tosca" with the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli.

