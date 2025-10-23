ARABELLA Opens at the Metropolitan Opera In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera will present the first revival in more than ten years of Otto Schenk’s classic production of Richard Strauss’s Arabella, opening November 10 for six performances.

The run will feature Rachel Willis-Sørensen in her role debut as Arabella, following her recent honor as recipient of the 2025 Beverly Sills Artist Award, opposite Tomasz Konieczny in his Met role debut as Mandryka.

The performances will be conducted by Nicholas Carter, returning after his acclaimed 2022 company debut with Hamlet and subsequent performances of Peter Grimes.

The production will be transmitted to cinemas worldwide on November 22 as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Cast and Creative Team

Joining the cast are soprano Louise Alder, making her Met debut as Zdenka, and soprano Julie Roset, a 2022 Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition winner, debuting as Fiakermilli. Also making Met role debuts are mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill as Adelaide, tenor Pavol Breslik as Matteo, and bass Brindley Sherratt as Waldner.

First premiered in 1983, Schenk’s production features sets by Günther Schneider-Siemssen, costumes by Milena Canonero, and lighting by Gil Wechsler. The staging last appeared at the Met in 2014.

Broadcasts and Special Events

The matinee performance on November 22 will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of The Met: Live in HD. The November 10 and 25 performances will air live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app and stream on metopera.org. Audio from the Live in HD transmission will also be broadcast over the Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network and on SiriusXM on January 31.

The Met’s Met Under 40 program will host a special event on November 18, offering discounted tickets for audiences aged 40 and under in the Orchestra, Grand Tier, and Dress Circle sections. The evening will include a pre-performance reception with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.