zzzahara to Release Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara, is slated for release October 21 via Lex Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. Today, they share a new song, "lust" alongside a video.

"There was a period in my life where I went through a big change," zzzahara says. "I had dated the same girl from the ages of 18-24. I remember being horrified about the break up and not knowing how to date as an adult. Tinder seemed like the easiest way to meet people so I ended up downloading it as a trial run. I had a lot of dates that made me felt pretty empty inside. I went out with this girl who wanted to see me but did not want to be friends. I remember feeling awful and weirdly used, but she taught me a really important lesson and it was basically to not get so hung up on feelings. She taught me how to divide love and lust. I treated them separately ever since that day. After I got the hang of dating, lust felt like a normal thing to me, and not taking things seriously with other people felt fine."

The new track follows initial offerings "bulletproof," featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, and "get out of la."

Born to Filipino and Mexican parents and raised in Highland Park where they still reside, zzzahara is the moniker of queer songwriter and guitarist Zahara Jaime. Growing up in Los Angeles, they felt disconnected from Southern California's predominantly straight white male rock scene and discovered making music as a way to process the experience of living in an ever-gentrifying city.

They became the touring guitarist for Eyedress aka Idris Vicuña in 2018, which spawned the collaborative duo The Simps, who released their Siblings LP earlier this year. Following their solo debut EP Simp.Wave in 2021, zzzahara signed to Lex Records and put the finishing touches on their forthcoming debut album, a collection of songs about queerness, love, lust, absurdism and feeling lost that trace their stylistic and emotional evolution from childhood through present day.

