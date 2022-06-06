stevexcooper & Rothstein Share New Single 'Water Wings'

stevexcooper has just dropped his new single "WATER WINGS" showcasing open-hearted tales of human connection in all its glory from romance, awkwardness, and uncertainty.

stevexcooper has garnered acclaim from the likes of Wonderland Magazine. He has also previously co-produced London's ATO (MCMXCV) alongside platinum artist EDEN, which garnered on-air support from pop star Tom Grennan and multiple BBC Radio 1 DJs.

Solidly embossed within the music business, Brooklyn based artist stevexcooper has credits in writing, recording and performing, with his experience spanning nearly 20 years. His former projects have secured both an indie deal and a major deal (Atlantic Records), as well as collaborations with Grammy nominees (Ricky Reed, Nolan Lambroza) and supporting artists like M.I.A., Royal Blood, Incubus and Biffy Clyro, verifying his incessant drive and indisputable skill.

Launched in 2020, the stevexcooper artist project was created as a companion piece to his production work in New York, London, and Los Angeles, with Cooper sharing, "My goal is to develop an international sonic identity across the production work and artist releases."

Best described as left-wing pop and rap, his music bends stereotypical genres, creating dynamic beats and a uniquely exclusive sound. "I grew up on Aphex Twin and Squarepusher and other artists who captured the sound of worlds breaking," Cooper says. "I'd like to think my music does that, too."

Following the release of "Never silent." with LIFEOFTHOM, Cooper unveils "WATER WINGS" with acclaimed artist, Rothstein. The track is off of the pair's upcoming collaborative EP, What Are You Made Of? Showcasing open-hearted tales of human connection in all its glory, romance, awkwardness, and uncertainty, the music was written in Brooklyn over the course of a year and a half.

Cooper shares, "This is my first producer project release that's about relationships. I'm excited about the prospect of not only switching genres with abandon, but also switching message and content." The uptempo "WATER WINGS" demonstrates Rothstein's polished pop songwriting over Cooper's off-kilter anthems.

Cooper continues, "They're pop tracks but without straight up pop sounds. The structures are familiar, but the guts of the place are new." Delicate chiming synths and syncopated beats provide the backdrop for Rothstein's glossy vocals, as he sings "It's contagious, the way that you're so sure we'll be alright."

Cooper currently co-produces London's ATO (MCMXCV) alongside platinum artist EDEN. Their latest track, "no caroline remix" featuring Flohio, garnered on-air support from an ever-expanding list of BBC Radio 1 DJs. With an endless list of credits to his name, he is definitely one to watch this coming year.

Listen to the new single here: