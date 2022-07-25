standards Unveils New LP 'Fruit Town'
standards are currently on the road in support of the new LP.
Los Angeles math-rock duo standards have just released a new album titled 'Fruit Town,' via Wax Bodega.
Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.
Hailed as an "interesting, new talent" by Guitar World, standards are on the verge of having their biggest year yet. As the band enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.
standards are currently on the road in support of the new LP. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See routing below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
Direct support from Glacier Veins
07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
07/23/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman
07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/30/2022 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub
07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End
08/02/2022 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9
08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House
08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's
08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury
08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid
Photo: Sydney Yatco