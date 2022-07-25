Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
standards Unveils New LP 'Fruit Town'

standards are currently on the road in support of the new LP.

Jul. 25, 2022  

Los Angeles math-rock duo standards have just released a new album titled 'Fruit Town,' via Wax Bodega.

Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Hailed as an "interesting, new talent" by Guitar World, standards are on the verge of having their biggest year yet. As the band enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.

standards are currently on the road in support of the new LP. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See routing below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Direct support from Glacier Veins

07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

07/23/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman

07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/30/2022 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End

08/02/2022 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9

08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House

08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

Photo: Sydney Yatco



