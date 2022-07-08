standards Releases 'Cherry' Third Single Off Upcoming LP 'Fruit Town'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
standard's new album will be released on July 22.

Jul. 8, 2022  

Los Angeles math-rock duo standards has released "Cherry," the third single off the upcoming album 'Fruit Town,' set for release on July 22 via Wax Bodega.

Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Proclaimed as an "interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega. As the band enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.

Of the new single Mena says, "Cherry is a bombastic prog rock anthem with a fusion of math rock guitar stylings and heavy metal."

standards will be on the road this summer, with dates kicking off on July 21 in San Diego, CA's. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Direct support from Glacier Veins

07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

07/23/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman

07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/30/2022 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End

08/02/2022 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9

08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House

08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

