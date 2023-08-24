sophie meiers Unveils Warm New EP 'spark__space'

Earlier this year LA-based multimedia artist sophie meiers (they/them) announced plans for an ambitious trilogy of EP’s called “portals” with each one encapsulating its own world, sound and feel. After sharing the synthetic, metallic tones of ‘shine__space’, sophie invites listeners to fully immerse themselves in the second portal in their universe, ‘spark__space’ out now via Epitaph Records.

Representing warmth, organic matter, and the worldly, the songwriting on ‘spark__space’ explores the nuances of mundane human experiences: the feeling of lust, attachment, devotion, and change.

sophie says, “If the character for shine__space is a posthuman reflection of myself, spark__space is the most stripped back, primal version of who I am. Open, vulnerable, material.” As the project winds to a close, you will find yourself at the end of a long, narrow hall — where a stairwell leads from the comfort of the flame into a darker, shrouded basement.

In reference to their 3-part project being a “house”, sophie says spark__space is “the structure, the building, the living room”. It feels like flushed cheeks, comforting fabrics, and delirious longing. Opposed to the synthetic sound of shine__space, spark__space is quite the opposite.

Sonically, it’s built with saturated guitars, hazy baselines, and cushiony vocals that blanket the organic production with a sense of untouched honesty. “I think that what makes these songs so special is that they are not trying to be anything — they are not over thought or edited — just exactly how I felt in that given moment,” comments meiers.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely their own. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann