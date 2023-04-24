Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
nascar aloe Announces New EP 'HEY ASSHOLE!'

The new EP, ‘HEY ASSHOLE!’, will be out on May 26 via Epitaph Records.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Brash and in-your-face, LA-based nascar aloe is exactly what music needs right now. Featuring a sound that's of-the-moment and classic all at once, he's reminiscent of recent rap scions like Jasiah and xxTentacion as well as punk acts past and present like the Melvins and Show Me the Body.

Following the wild success of his 2022 full-length AMERICAN WASTELAND, which has reached over 20 Million streams to date, today the underground rapper and self-taught producer announces a new EP, 'HEY ASSHOLE!' out on May 26 via Epitaph Records.

He also drops the first taste of the project, "DONT 4GET DA NAME" out now, written and produced by nascar himself. Featuring a cinematic 'Fight Club' inspired music video complete with a bloody brawl, the bass heavy, lyrically pointed rager embraces experimental rap with a vocal cadence saturated in manic punk energy.

The artist explains: "It's shouting at the kids that I still exist, as brash as possible. Even though I might be banned from Instagram and I don't really care, I'm still making works of art like the rest of these social media-first artists."

Rising from the underground, nascar aloe is pioneering a new wave of rap that blends his unique punk aesthetic, raw unrestrained energy, and cutting-edge production. With HEY ASSHOLE!, he brings his most impactful and immediate music to date.

Originally from Lexington, North Carolina, the Cambodian-American rapper was exposed early on to his father's jazz and R&B-leaning tastes, leading to regular viewings of 106 and Park and an exploration of the expansive sounds of rock, pop, and country via the radio. He began penning rhymes in 2013 as a way of self-expression, and once he got into hardcore/punk music in high school he found a way to incorporate the two worlds in his sound and personal style.

By 2018, he moved to Los Angeles and began cultivating a die-hard fan base by self-releasing music on SoundCloud and taking over LA's underground live circuit. Spending the last several years building a tight-knit fanbase for his audacious and genre-bending musical approach, he's cultivating a community that embraces a gleefully caustic and unique perspective on the many lanes ways rap and punk overlap.

Embracing the shock factor in his lyrical delivery and jarring visuals, nascar's art is informed with a self-aware lens as he acknowledges his own personal duality. "Stylistically, I'm an asshole, but there's a sharp contrast when you have a conversation with me, too."

After dropping two EP's and a full-length, he joined forces with Epitaph Records in 2020 and released his label debut, 'AMERICAN WASTELAND' (2022). Now at over 130 Million overall streams to date and a voracious cult following of over 520K+ monthly listeners, nascar aloe is poised to break even bigger over the next year as audiences and listeners the world over continue to discover this singular artist and his brilliantly pissed-off perspective.

This era of 'HEY ASSHOLE!' leans towards a rock-based sound that will translate to full-band performances on the upcoming tour, while still keeping his self-described "antisocial prick" outlook front and center.

nascar aloe US Headline Tour

On Sale April 28

May 31 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
June 1 - Bakersfield, CA - Jerry's Pizza
June 2 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium
June 3 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods
June 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
June 6 - Denver, CO - Other Side
June 7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
June 8 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
June 12 - Chicago , IL - WC Social Club
June 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
June 14 - Lansing, MI - The Junction
June 15 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
June 17 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
June 18 - Nashville, TN - The End
June 19 - Greensboro , NC - Hangar 1819
June 20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
June 21 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
June 23 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
June 25 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Fest
June 26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
June 27 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
June 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
July 1 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720



