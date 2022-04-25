deadmau5 Announces 'We Are Friends' National U.S. Tour

Since 2012, We Are Friends (WAF) has been a music compilation series with the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5' mau5trap label.

With its 11th edition due to arrive later this year and new singles to drop from the label's key and rising players before then, the mau5trap family is celebrating the milestone with its first-ever branded tour: deadmau5 presents We Are Friends.

Headlined by deadmau5, NERO (DJ set) will support on all shows with Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends Bensley, BlackGummy, EDDIE, HNTR, LUPA, Morgin Madison and No Mana on select dates.

The WAF trek kicks off July 15 in Philadelphia at The Met and will take deadmau5 and friends across the U.S. through December with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Boston.

Also included are stops at iconic venues such as The Gorge in Washington and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Look for more dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 28 at 10:00am local time here.

deadmau5 is proud to partner with Fandiem throughout the WAF tour to inspire his fans to give back and win a chance for 'Friends in Miami: The Ultimate Miami Basel Adventure.' In support of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), deadmau5 fans can get involved and Donate to Win at the time of ticket purchase, in person across all tour stops, and online via https://fandiem.com/sweeps/deadmau5. Fans (21+ only) are automatically entered for a chance to win:

GRAND PRIZE: One (1) grand prize winner will receive round trip travel for two (2) to Miami Beach, FL + hotel accommodations, an exclusive jet ski adventure with deadmau5 (winner + guest), two (2) guest list passes for the deadmau5 show in Miami, a photo opportunity with deadmau5, two (2) priority access passes to the mau5hop Miami pop-up during Basel, a custom-designed and autographed mau5head, and merch bundle.

RUNNER UP: One (1) runner up winner will receive two (2) guest list passes to a non-festival show of their choice (General admission, backstage access not included) and a special deadmau5 merch package.

Anyone that donates $100 or more and will get a custom deadmau5 lapel pin.

For the tour, deadmau5-who is always active in the metaverse-is offering on April 26 'Market Lunchin,' a new NFT drop with MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks. The '1 of 1' piece is part of a series of seven 1 of 1's, with each owner receiving guestlist access to every single show on the tour.

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People and "this is fine." with Portugal.

The Man. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

Tour Dates

Fri Jul 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met^#+

Thu Jul 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee^#~

Sat Jul 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^#>

Sat Aug 20 - Washington, DC - Echostage^=

Sat Aug 27 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre^#%

Sat Sep 10 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre^+

Sat Sep 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Buffalo^#

Fri Sep 23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^<

Sat Oct 01 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (indoors)^#

Sat Oct 08 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^#

Sat Oct 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre^#+

Fri Oct 21 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^#-

Fri Nov 04 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<

Sat Nov 05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<

Fri Dec 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^#<

* AEG Co-Promotion

Support Key

^ NERO

# Kasablanca

+ Lamorn

~ Bensley

> BlackGummy

= No Mana B2B EDDIE

% HNTR

< Morgin Madison

- Lupa