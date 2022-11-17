carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'

carobae, the moniker of Nashville writer, artist and producer, Caroline Baker, releases her debut album scared to go to sleep, today via too drunk for a tuesday records / STEM. Along with the LP comes the release of the wistful acoustic focus track "eat ur heart out," a song to carobae's younger self.

scared to go to sleep is the indie pop singer-songwriter producer's confessions from the heart, with colorful and candid songs written and produced solely by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).

Prior singles include the title track "scared to go to sleep" b/w "if i don't leave the house," "dead ends/happy endings," "he'll never know" b/w "stab my back," "till the day i __" which was included in Consequence's "Song of the Week" roundup b/w "every time i close my eyes."

carobae also released the video to title track "scared to go to sleep" that was inspired by Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman's acclaimed romantic sci-fi drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Along the way, she launched new merch items, released a "behind the song" video on her YouTube showing fans how she produces and writes, and gave fans "restless pages" designed as an activity book to be done while one is listening to the new songs.

carobae first started releasing her own music in 2019 through a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am, followed by The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 and in 2021 she dropped The Longest Year: Part Two. These early releases earned her raves from NYLON, Ones to Watch and Alternative Press.

Along the way, she's garnered over 40 MILLION streams on Spotify, who featured her on a billboard in downtown Nashville and featured her songs on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, and more. In addition, Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days and Today's Hits: International, Amazon Music included her in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new visualizer here: