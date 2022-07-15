beabadoobee Releases Sophomore Album 'Beatopia'

Critically-acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee has released Beatopia via Dirty Hit, her highly-anticipated sophomore album. The album features beabadoobee's latest single "10:36," as well as lead single "Talk" and recent album tracks "Lovesong" and "See You Soon."

beabadoobee has also unveiled the video for new track "Sunny Day," a carefree, breezy hit of dopamine inspired by her love of early-2000s pop artists like Nelly Furtado and Corrine Bailey Rae. The video sees Bea take a trip into a mystical woodland, falling into its magical curiosities and befriending its inhabitants.

"'Sunny Day' is a song that I've always wanted to make but something that I've never done before," shares Bea on the new song. "Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve-wracking for me but I'm glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs. I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it."

"Sunny Day" follows the recent release of singles "10:36," which unpacks Bea's personal relationships and details her dependency on human contact to get to sleep, and "Talk," a hazy pop-rock jam that arrived accompanied by a high-energy video featuring 150 of Bea's biggest fans. "Talk" was followed by album tracks "Lovesong," a dreamy, sweet confession that calls back to Bea's acoustic origins with stirring horns and gentle piano twinkles, and "See You Soon," a breath of fresh air inspired by the clarity Bea found during a memorable trip on shrooms.

Beatopia is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. Housing Bea's most impressive work to date, Beatopia marks a huge progression and, in 14 songs, sees her traverse fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo and outright pop whilst remaining undeniably herself throughout.

In resurrecting the world of Beatopia, a world that was once used to shame her, Bea found herself finally able to let her friends and fans in, throwing herself into the thrilling experimentation that defines the record. The fruits of her freedom range from bossa nova ("perfect pair") and midwest emo ("Pictures of Us," co-written with and featuring vocals from Matty Healy), to OPM-influenced classicism ("You're here, that's the thing"). Her signature spiky-haired guitar sound also makes an appearance throughout, but Bea is more untethered by genre or expectation than ever before.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Having recently wrapped her U.S. tour opening for Halsey, this year has been beabadoobee's biggest year yet with performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball and more. This October, Bea will also be embarking on a run of headline dates in the UK, culminating in a huge show at London's legendary Brixton Academy, and will appear at festival shows worldwide. See below for full list of tour dates.

beabadoobee Tour Dates

July 15 - Finsbury Park - London, UK

July 30 - Osheaga Fest - Montréal, QC



August 09 - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

August 11 - Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway

August 20 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 21 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 24 - Zurich Openair Festival - Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 - Rock En Seine Festival - Paris, France



September 07 - Powerstation - Auckland, NZ

September 09 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Aus

September 10 - Forum - Melbourne, Aus

September 11 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Aus



October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX - Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

October 19 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK

Made over the course of a year, beginning in the winter of 2020, Beatopia is the result of both personal healing and intense collaboration. "I brought Beatopia back because when I was writing the album I got very comfortable with myself," Bea explains. "I was able to reflect on everything that has happened in my life. It was the first time my therapist was like 'Oh my god, therapy's working for you now!'"

Through a deeply intimate collaboration with her live guitarist Jacob Bugden, who Bea also describes as her best friend ("I always romanticise it because in all the bands I like, the singer always works with the guitarist, and they're the two people who make the music," she says - it works because they're both double Geminis), and with co-production from Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Florence + The Machine, Arcade Fire), Beatopia was born as a testament to the wonders that self-acceptance and loving the people around you can conjure.

The collaborative nature of the album feels integral to Bea's love of it. "It was the first time I really appreciated everyone around me instead of despising everything," she remembers. "I thought, 'I should utilize the f out of the fact that I have so many good people in my life.'"

In terms of her relationship with herself, Bea says that ultimately the album is "about accepting my past and my actions, and seeing it as a part of me. It's your life and you can do whatever you want, and if you make mistakes, it's gonna help you for the end result - it's all gonna mean something at the end," she reasons. "It's definitely me getting over things about my self image, and feeling comfortable in a general sense of my life and who I am. I'm still working on it."

Racking up more than 4.6 billion global streams and major critical acclaim, Bea has been on a skyrocketing trajectory over the past few years. Bea's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers established her as a one of music's most buzzed-about talents, earned her a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing standout hit "Care," and drew mainstream and tastemaker praise on both sides of the pond.

Her most recent EP Our Extended Play, seen as an artistic bridge between Fake It Flowers and her upcoming album Beatopia, appeared on numerous "best of" lists and landed her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing the '90s-infused, guitar-driven "Last Day On Earth."

One of music's most exciting new artists, beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and a dedicated Gen-Z fanbase. The release of Bea's 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers, which debuted in top 10 of the UK charts, cemented Bea as a fast-rising one to watch. A raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart, the LP features the delicate sounds of her early EPs and huge jangling guitar anthems on songs like "Worth It" and "Sorry."

Her latest EP Our Extended Play featured "Last Day On Earth" and "Cologne," and was co-written and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniels of The 1975, capturing the period of artistic growth and personal discovery that followed Fake It Flowers.

At just 21 years old, Bea has been championed by and has received major critical acclaim from New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, The FADER, i-D, Consequence, Paper, Pigeons and Planes, Dazed, Cosmopolitan, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, NME, The Guardian, Vulture, UPROXX, and more. Having previously toured with The 1975 and indie pop star Clairo, Bea received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube's global artist development program and was named one of Apple's Up Next artists in 2021.

Bea was also nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award following her two critically-lauded 2019 EPs Space Cadet and Loveworm before having her name put forward as the BBC Sound of 2020. Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017 and signed with Dirty Hit following the success of her viral single "Coffee" which was sampled years later in 2020's sixth most streamed song of the summer "death bed (coffee for your head)" - a song which climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

She has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic since the release of her first acoustic songs, crafted in her childhood bedroom, that nod to her 90's grunge heroes.